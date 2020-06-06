My Lockdown Diary: By Ruby Hunter

I’m Ruby Hunter I live in Westhill I’m 9 years old

Most of my lock down I’ve been play games and doing my school work. I love playing Roblox and Minecraft it’s so fun. I play with my besties and their siblings, its really fun. We are doing a lot of ROBLOX and we mostly play adopt me, bloxburg and piggy because we love them. Me and my friend posted a video on their you tube channel and it was scary because we escaped a haunted airplane.

I miss school and my friends but I can see my friend on my phone and we sometimes do meetings on Microsoft teams. It’s really weird but funny, we can only see our teacher Mrs cooper and she is really nice. I’m a bit sad that I can’t go to school and see my teachers I have a lot of teachers and I don’t see them anymore. I miss cones and candy and McDonalds also pizza hut! I’m happy we are allowed to have distance play dates.

I love spending time with my family, my dad tickles me a lot! I’m scared that covid-19 will come back bigger and worse but we might have a vaccine by then. I miss my aunt, grandad, grandma, cousins and my uncle. I feel sad and it doesn’t feel normal, I can’t go and spend time with my friend that lives a long way away. The thing that’s good about lockdown is that we aren’t spreading the virus and protecting the N.H.S! I’m really happy that the lock down is working to kill the virus . I hope that we will be able to go to school very soon and play. I want to hug my besties and give them something but I can’t! I think I might have a party when this is done for me and my friends because I miss them a lot!

