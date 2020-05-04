My Lockdown Diary: By Portlethen Primary pupil Olivia Mauchline

My first day of Covid-19 was really bad. I was in self- isolation for two weeks with my family because my sister and my cousin had symptoms which meant we had to stay in isolation.

I really missed my family, friends, teachers and being outside. I normally go to my nana’s at least one day of the week or out on a family walk a few times a week but not now that the Covid-19 lockdown has started. I had a sore throat coughing and sneezing and then two weeks later I was so much better.

When we were in lockdown, we did lots of baking. We made flapjacks, cookies and brownies. My mum also made homemade bread most nights which was really yummy. I have to admit, it was hard for my dad to find flour at the shops. Most nights after dinner we played Uno, then we stopped and started to do quizzes with both sides of my family, my mum side and my dad’s side.

My mum ordered clay for us to create things. I made lots of different things including a blue dog, a cactus and marble earrings and my sister Isla made a clay cake. She also bought me nails to paint which was fun.

After a week all of the schools got closed so I got school work to do at home. I would rather be at school doing it, but it was ok, I guess. I miss my friends and teacher so much.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day