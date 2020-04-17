My Lockdown Diary: By Newtonhill School pupil Amelie Roebuck

My name is Amelie and I am 8 years old.

I have a little brother called Liam and he is five. I live with my mum and dad called Rachael and Steven and we live in Newtonhill. I feel mixed emotions sometimes, I feel thankful because I have a big garden, but I feel sad that I can’t see my friends and family.

There are some things I have enjoyed about being in lockdown. I have enjoyed FaceTiming friends and family and me and my friends have been doing a Sunday night quiz. Also, I have enjoyed dancing on the street on Sundays with my neighbours. I have enjoyed having more family time like daddy boot camp, board games and playing in the garden. I enjoyed when my mum and dad made a cinema in the house for us to watch Trolls World Tour. We had tickets, snacks and the film was about all coming together.

I really miss playing with my friends and family and giving them hugs. My hamster Flash died during lockdown and then I really wished I could get a hug from my friends and family. I miss going to the park or going on lots of walks.

I’m hoping it’s finished for my birthday in July. I’m looking forward to going swimming and more importantly seeing my family and friends. I think this is like a puzzle and we all need to find a new way to put it back together.

