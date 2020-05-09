My Lockdown Diary: By Newtonhill Primary School pupil Eve Urquhart

My name is Eve Urquhart and I go to Newtonhill Primary School.

I turned six just before the lockdown so don’t get to have my birthday party with my best friends. This made me really upset but we had a lots of fun on the day.

I am missing my big cousin Lilyrae and my friends Sophie, India, Kayla, Bella and Emily. I am having lots of fun and love spending lots of time with mummy and daddy we have been playing lots of board games, baking and doing school work.

Last year my mummy ran the London Marathon but this year because of this horrible virus no one can do it so all the children’s charity’s won’t get as much money to help them. I wanted to help so I did the 2.6 challenge.

Last Sunday, which should have been the day of the marathon, I did 26 challenges including cycling 2.6 miles, building a tower 26 cubes high to having 26 people on FaceTime at 2.26pm.

I had lots of fun and completed all the challenges. I have giving pages and my target was £262 for Action Medical Research For Children but smashed the target and now at £575. I hope this money will maybe help with a vaccination.

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LouiseUrquhart1

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day