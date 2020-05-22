My Lockdown Diary: By Newtonhill Primary pupil Sophie Laing

I am fine, I have been good at my maths. 2020 makes me worry, I have not been out of the house and going into town. My mum, dad and brother have been ill. Me and my other brother have not been ill yet. I don’t like Covid-19.

My happiness is…

When I get a day off and when I do cooking with my mum.

To me my family means love, I love being at home with my family.

Every Sunday at 7pm we have a disco on our street. Our neighbours play loud dancing music and everybody stands on the pavement and dances and waves to each other. Last week we had fancy dress and my dad wore his Christmas antlers.

We clap for the NHS every Thursday, it’s to say thank you to our heroes.

What I am going to do when this is over –

1. Go to the park.

2. Have a play date with my friends Beatriz, Martha and Amy. I really miss my friends.

3. Go to the beach.

4. Go to Lancaster to see my family.

5. Go to the library.

6. Go to Aunty Bettys for ice cream.

7. Go swimming.

8. Go to Africa.

9. Go to see my cousin Dougie.

10. Go to Kazakhstan to see Babushka (my granny).

