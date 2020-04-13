My Lockdown Diary: By Newmachar School pupil Evie Duffus

Dear Lockdown Diary, this is Evie age 10.

Three weeks ago, everything changed at once. I first got worried when I went to Tesco with my mum and the shelves were empty, we couldn’t get any of our usual shopping then my school closed.

I was excited but then it sank in that this wasn’t for a fun reason or for a holiday, it was to keep us all safe. I got quite worried when we were sent home and I had a lot of questions in my head like what’s going to happen? When will school reopen? Will everyone be ok? How will people cope being inside all the time?

I didn’t mind doing schoolwork at home, it was hard to adjust to just doing my work by myself and not having my friends and my teacher around. It’s also really distracting being at home, so sometimes I don’t think I was that focused, sometimes the day went quick other days it felt long. My mum says I eat a lot and we have done lots of baking to save us going to the shops. I can’t wait to go and meet my friends again and I kind of miss that part of school the most.

I really miss my football, most of all I miss my freedom to go where I want to. I hope it all stops and the virus doesn’t come back. I hope everyone stays safe and remembers to stay at home and wash their hands.

