My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Aaron McPherson

Every day at the moment seems to be the same.

I always have to ask “What day is it?” all since Boris Johnson put the United Kingdom in lockdown.

We now have to do our schoolwork at home on the computer which I quite like but my Mum is very strict! I really miss being in a classroom with all my friends, the playground where we have lots of laughs and fun.

When I think that I might not get back to Newmachar primary I feel really sad. We have been told we might just have to go straight to Academy after summer and not finish primary school. This means I won’t get to see some of my friends that are going to different schools and my teachers again.

Just before we finished school our class trip to Edinburgh was cancelled we were disappointed but understand it was not safe for us to go. Sports day at Newmachar school is great fun I really hope we get back for it because I feel proud to be a Captain for my house I really want them to win this year and I will have lots of responsibilities. Being in lockdown means I have to just play football in the garden which is not as much fun as playing with my friends, for my team Newmachar United and going to see the Dons at Pittodrie.

I can’t wait to be able to do all these things again when it’s safe.

