My Lockdown Diary: By Newburgh Mathers pupil Finlay Donohoe

My name is Finlay and I am five years old. I live with my mummy, daddy and my brother.

I was very excited to visit my cousins in Taiwan this summer. My mummy said our flights have been cancelled because of coronavirus. I feel sad but mummy said it is safer to stay home. I don’t want to get ill but I hope I will see them soon.

After the lockdown, mummy helps me make my own activity diary. I do my English in the morning and maths in the afternoon. At break-time, I have a picnic with my teddy, play with my Lego and cuddle mummy. I enjoy English most and I am good at maths, science, PE, crafts, and music. Mummy gives me her camera and I like taking photos in our house.

Every morning we ride our bikes to the bird sanctuary. It is fun to ride my bike and I can ride very fast. I like playing my piano and I am good at that. I love doing crafts. I love sand art because it is beautiful.

This week, I helped daddy build a birdhouse. I hope birds will like their new home.

I helped daddy plant wildflower seeds in our garden as well. I want to see lots of pretty flowers.

Before bedtime every day, mummy and daddy ask me what my favourite thing is. My answer is always mummy’s dinner and spending time with my favourite people. I hope everyone is healthy and happy.

