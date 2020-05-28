My Lockdown Diary: By Newburgh Mathers pupil Angus Donohoe

My name is Angus and I am seven years old. There are four people in my house – mummy, daddy and my brother Finlay.

After the school closed, my teachers set up Google classroom. I work hard on my school work every day. I like playing pieces on my piano because they sound beautiful.

I also like reading and sometimes read my brother stories. Maths is my favourite! I am good at the value of money and times tables.

There was a topic about healthy me. I made a massive poster and did lots of writing. It was hard work. My teacher was impressed. I also learned how to bake banana muffins and chocolate biscuits with mummy. I made a mindfulness jar to show my feelings. It was very interesting! I know the best way to stay healthy is to keep fit, eat well, a happy home and a happy mind.

I like going out to ride my bike. The fresh air and the sunshine make me happy. I helped daddy build a secret gate in our garden. He asked me to put PVA glue on the wood. I also helped him to lay slabs. Daddy said I did a great job! I love doing crafts with mummy. We made wooden puppets and paper roses. I am also good at Spirograph.

I always cuddle mummy, daddy and Finlay and we pray together before bedtime. I hope everybody stays healthy and be happy like me!

