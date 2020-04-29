My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Nixon Forbes

Hi my name is Nixon and I am 11 years old.

This all started when I was at school playing happily with my friends. Then this coronavirus thing started. At first I wasn’t so worried about it but now it’s getting a little bit more serious and I‘m getting a little bit more worried.

Its now week five. I‘m doing all right with my school work at home I just don’t feel the same without being at school. Besides that I’m enjoying doing the outdoor tasks that are being set too as it gets me outside into my garden.

I’m also spending my other time by going online with my friends. My mum and dad surprised my sister Eve and I and we finally got a trampoline in my garden, we were so excited as we have been wanting one for ages!

Me and my dad are working on our new motorbike we got, so we have to strip it and take all the parts off and air it so we can get rid of the dents and get them refilled. I’m going to spend my birthday money on a new helmet for me to go on the back so we can go places together when we’re out of lockdown.

I’m feeling very disappointed at the fact this is my last year of primary school. I’m sad nothing is going to happen, but hopeful thing will go back to normal the way they should be soon and make sure to wash your hands. #staysafepeople

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day