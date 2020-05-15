My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Nathan Carr

Five weeks ago, everyone’s life changed drastically. Schools closed, pubs and restaurants closed, everything stopped.

It was two weeks before the Easter holidays and I was looking forward to them but we could not even go and play with our friends. It is very hard as I’m in Primary 7 and this was meant to be my last term of primary school and I’m really, really hoping we get back before the summer holidays.

I’m missing out on a lot of things including our school trip to Edinburgh and Cullen, our P7 Leaver’s show and also not all of my friends are going to the same academy so I might never see them again.

Out of school I’m really missing my football. I’m meant to be playing 11 v 11s after the summer and I’m missing out on training sessions but most of all I’m missing my freedom, I just want to go places I want to see and things I want to do. Stay at home and protect the frontline.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day