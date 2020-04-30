My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Kirstin Robertson

I have just started term four of my final year at New Machar Primary and been in lockdown for five weeks.

I should be excited, but instead it feels like my whole world has been turned upside down. I was due to go to Edinburgh for a fun-filled adventure with my friends and teachers but this was cancelled.

I’m due to go on a trip to Cullen which is an opportunity to meet new classmates and my guidance teacher for Dyce Academy.

On my final day of primary, I should be taking part in the school traditions, like getting my school shirt signed by pupils, the class of 2020 conga round the school and hear the skirl of the bagpipes at the end of the day. And of course, I can’t forget my leavers’ party – a time to get dressed up and celebrate the next step in my life.

Some of these might not happen, so I feel sad and deprived of making memories to cherish. Watching the news also makes me sad for people and their families who are ill or have lost their lives, but in the same breath fortunate that I am safe at home.

This has also made me think of my nanny, who died last year while on holiday in Canada and I was on my school ski trip at Glenshee. I never got to say a proper goodbye and this has been something I have struggled with since.

