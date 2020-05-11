My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Izzy Martin

We’ve been in lockdown for about five weeks now and it’s not as bad as I thought it would be.

I miss my friends and going to all of my after-school activities like dancing, but it’s quite nice being at home with my family. For example, I thought that I would be bored out of my mind but due to the nice weather I have been outside on the trampoline and relaxing in the hammock all day long.

I enjoy doing my home-schooling work as I am very competitive and always aim to get mine done before my friends do. But even though I get up nice and early, they still sometimes beat me – but only sometimes.

My mum’s friend has been doing our shopping for us recently because my sister had to go to the hospital for her appendicitis and was diagnosed with coronavirus. I’m not complaining that I don’t get to go out to the shops as she buys us plenty of yummy biscuits.

Although I said I didn’t mind being in lockdown quite a few of my last year of primary school trips have been cancelled, which is disappointing as me and the rest of my class had been looking forward to them. It’s for the best though to keep us all safe.

So remember to stay home, stay safe and this will all blow over eventually.

