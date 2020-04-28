My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Evie Bremner

In the early start of 2020, a worldwide pandemic put a dark shadow over everything and everyone.

We didn’t know the time and date this newly-found coronavirus originated but we knew for sure that this year would not be what we had high hopes for.

Before I didn’t really think anything of it until protective masks and a suspiciously large number of people calling in sick for school and work.

Were they really sick? Or were they being protective and trying to keep safe? And then things started to change quicker when eventually it affected me.

On Friday March 20 my school closed down. This was really hard to take in as it is my last year at primary and people say to cherish those last moments.

It hurt and was upsetting but during a time like this there are more important things than having a party.

Luckily, we have amazing staff who have adapted to the changes so quickly and who take time to make sure everything is right for us.

Online school is different and although it may seem great to be in the own comfort of your home there are distractions so sometimes it is hard to concentrate. But when we are at home we’re safe and that really is the most essential thing.

