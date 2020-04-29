My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Callan Mottram

Sadly, the day had come and at 3.15pm on March 20 the bell rang.

I was excited to finish school but then I realised it would not be fun without my friends being around to play with me.

As I ran out of school, I had a mixture of emotions going through my head. I understood that the school had to close because of the virus – to keep us safe – but it felt weird not knowing how long this would last for.

There were so many experiences I had been looking forward to that were cancelled – such as our school trips to Cullen and Edinburgh – and also we would not be able to have our Dyce Academy visits or take part in our leavers’ show.

My family decided that we would keep our normal school routine – we added some activities into our school day and it was fun playing swingball in the garden with my dad and going on family bike rides.

Some days I found it hard to get out of bed because it felt strange that we were not going into school.

Being at home all the time I realised I could have good days and bad days. Bad days made me feel grumpy, distracted and lazy. On good days I felt happy and lucky that my family are healthy.

I can’t wait to see my friends and my family when the virus is over so we can have a great time together.

