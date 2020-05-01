My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Ashley Milne

It all changed five weeks ago when we were told we wouldn’t be at school for a long time.

It was all quite scary especially when we went shopping and the shelves were bare and lots of people were wearing masks.

At first I didn’t know if I was happy about the schools closing or not. Then I realised it wasn’t a good thing, it wasn’t like a holiday.

Our last day of school was kinda the same as any other but we did a Bunny Drive and the teacher did a lot of sorting out on how we were going to do our schoolwork online. The teacher even gave us a Creme Egg at the end of the day.

Lessons online is different and it took some time getting used to but now it feels normal. Sometimes I enjoy doing my work on the computer but others not so much. Although my typing has improved!

Being stuck at home for a long time is quite annoying and sad, especially when I can’t see my family that isn’t my Mum, Dad and sister. I miss my Grandma and Papa most, not being able to see them is sad because I used to see them at least once a week. My little sister Amber has got me into doing Tik Toks; even Mum wants to make a Tik Tok. My Dad and I still try to get some goalkeeper training done.

Hopefully we will be back to normal soon, whatever future normal might be.

