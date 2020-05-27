My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar pupil Amber Milne

What feels like a very long time ago, me and my sister were at my grandma and granda’s house.

Boris Johnson was on the television saying things were going to change because of the coronavirus. We did not realise at the start of that week that we would not be at school for a very long time.

Our teacher gave us a talk on homeschooling and that was it, my last day of school for weeks, possibly last day in Primary 6.

Homeschooling began, at least I don’t need to wear my school uniform. Mum and Dad do their best but they aren’t as good as Miss Lamberty. I miss my friends. My sister isn’t as much fun as my old classmates.

The first couple of weeks were hard, I really missed my friends and my grandparents, we always used to visit them, and went there when Mum and Dad had to work late.

I look forward to my daily walks, I’ve noticed the rainbows in everyone’s windows are fading now.

I have guitar lessons online on a Thursday just before we clap outside for the NHS workers at 8pm.

Stay safe everyone.

