My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Ella Munday

When this all began I wasn’t really sure what was happening.

Yes, of course I knew that we weren’t allowed to go anywhere or see anyone and that we were staying off school but I didn’t know when this would all end. To be honest, I don’t actually know now.

I suppose I thought it was going to be like this for a month or two but now I understand that I’m probably not going back to my school. That’s the thing: I am in P7, the last class of primary school, so that day could potentially be my last day ever at that school.

It only really sunk in on day two of the lockdown that everything cancelled could be cancelled forever and everything waiting for a chance will be waiting for a long time. I don’t see why people are still hanging on to hope that the rest of the year will go down smoothly.

Now I also understand that this is the thing we’re all waiting for, at the end of the school year something exciting happens, but this time it isn’t a trip, this time it is something new – school from home, a pandemic.

I have actually been enjoying so much time at home, being able to do things at my own pace, in my own way. I miss all my friends, but I am perfectly fine with not seeing the rest, and phoning my friends when necessary.

