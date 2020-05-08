My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar Primary pupil Sophie Taylor

My name is Sophie Taylor and I am in P6 at New Machar School.

My lockdown so far has been busy but I am missing seeing all my friends and family.

My school has been very good at giving us lots of work to do and my teacher has been making things fun. We have had a cooking challenge and a Tik Tok fitness challenge.

My mum has been trying to keep me and my sister busy, we had our tent up in the garden and slept in that for one night. We have baked lots of different cakes and been on a lot of walks around our area.

I have had online work to do from my pony club so I can earn some badges. My sister and I also did a sponsored silence to raise funds for some equipment. We tried our best not to talk from 10am until 5pm, it was very hard for me and I did slip up a couple of times but we managed to raise £200.

I can’t wait for this lockdown to be over so I can see my friends and hug my family. I do understand now that it is important for us to be apart to keep us safe and healthy. I was very upset when I came home from school and my mum told me we were on lockdown for three weeks.

Now lockdown is longer I am used to it and can do my schoolwork in my pyjamas and that’s fun.

Stay safe everyone and thank you to all the keyworkers.

