My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar School pupil Jamie Webster

As the world is experiencing a pandemic of Covid-19, the UK Government took action to stop the spread of this terrible virus in our country.

On March 23 Boris Johnson announced lockdown and I wondered how my family life would be for the next while.

I was worried I’d miss my family, friends and all the fun things I do outwith my house. I have actually found the last few weeks good fun though. I have spent more time than ever with my dad because he usually works in the Republic of Congo every other month, but he is now to stay at home until all this is over. My mum is still working but we have more time together too. Even my brother and I have had fun together and not fought as nearly as much as we used to.

I had my birthday in lockdown and had the best day. My nana, granda and auntie came outside my house and sang Happy Birthday. We have gone out every day walking, cycling or on my scooter with my Labrador called Hero, and he is always so tired afterwards as he loves being out. I have managed to stay in touch with my friends on my Xbox. I have also had my musical theatre classes online every Thursday night.

I am having fun during lockdown but miss going out with my friends and worry for those at risk and those who are lonely.

