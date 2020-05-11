My Lockdown Diary: By New Machar Primary pupil Blair Sinclair

My last day of school Friday the 20th of March, could be my very last day of Primary 7 Coronavirus had struck and everything has changed for me.

Everything I enjoy doing has stopped, playing with my football team, seeing my friends and my grandparents but thank goodness for Xbox and FaceTime as I can chat to them but it’s not the same. When I play Xbox with my friends we have a laugh and speak about what we are going to do when this is all over.

When the homeschooling started it felt weird to start with but I am now getting used to it I am enjoying all the tasks they give us but I sometimes have to ask for my Mums help. My favourite activities are art and PE, I do Joe Wicks every morning. I got a big surprise when my leavers hoodie arrived as soon as I got it I put it on, it was very cool.

We FaceTimed my Granny and Granda to show them my hoodie.

When I am not doing my school work, my football team post challenges to try, I play Xbox with my friends. I am also learning to play bass guitar, I show my Granda on FaceTime what I am learning to play.

I can not wait for this to be over and things to go back to normal.

I am looking forward to getting back to school hopefully still in P7 and seeing my friends before moving on to Academy.

