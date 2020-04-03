My Lockdown Diary: By Mill O’ Forest School pupil Joshua Rennie

My name is Joshua. I have been in lockdown now for what feels like forever, but it has only been a few weeks.

I have been kept busy with my mum; we have done lots of fun things to help keep us happy.

One thing I have been up to in lockdown is drawing a giant rainbow displaying this in our window to show anyone walking past and maybe putting a smile on their face, I have also drawn a giant emoji face for the boy’s club.

I spend time playing on my PlayStation and talking to friends and family on Facetime too which helps cheer me up. I have done some schoolwork each day and creativity with all sorts of things.

We have a puggle who’s three, so I’m glad we get to take her out – we don’t get to play at the park but that’s OK. At weekends I usually spend time with family, friends or doing my activities, but this weekend I was unable to do any of those so my mum and I built a trampoline fort and we had dinner, played games, wrapped up in quilts and we were in our PJs and waited for the stars to come out.

I feel sad that I don’t get to see or play with my friends or go out any places or see my family. I especially miss my granny and grandpa I am sad but I know I must stay at home until this virus is over so I can make sure no one gets hurt.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk