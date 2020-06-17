My Lockdown Diary: By Mile End Primary School pupil Lucas Thompson

My name is Lucas Thompson and I am 9 years old.

The things I have missed in lockdown are my family and friends. My new baby cousin just learned to walk and I watched on WhatsApp. I love my Nana and Papa and Auntie but have not seen them for such a long time. I missed my mum because she moved out to keep us safe from Covid-19 as she works in the hospital.

My dad had to learn how to cook and he did a good job. Now mum is back which is great. She says the reason she can come back is that everyone in the country and the world has worked so hard together.

During lockdown I learnt to be patient and listen a bit better. I learnt that people are kind and help each other.

When we were out for a walk, everyone smiled. I learnt how to ride on the roads with my dad, and how to camp in the garden. I made sausages on a little barbecue. We watched a movie in the tent and we had loads of sweets hidden under the pillow.

I exercise almost every day with my mum and dad. We do body combat and cycling, and I learnt how to do flying kicks on the trampoline. I got to have water fights in the garden and set up an obstacle course. My dad is good at DIY so we made lots of things out of wood.

I also made a time capsule and we put in letters and other things to open in 10 years. I hope I don’t forget!

