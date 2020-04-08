My Lockdown Diary: By Mile End Primary Jacob Bruce

Hello, my name is Jacob and I am eight years old.

I live in Aberdeen with my mum and dad. I am usually very busy so I am finding it very weird not having any football training, tennis and piano lessons to go to.

I have been trying to find lots of different ways to keep busy during this very strange time. The things I have been doing include; watching the Harry Potter movies, playing on my Nintendo Switch, doing my school work on Google Classroom, playing in my garden on my trampoline, tidying my room with my dad and baking crispy cakes with my mum.

The cakes were very tasty and I delivered some to my grandparents – I passed them through the window so they could taste them too. I hate not being able to go inside my grandparents’ houses but it won’t be like this forever.

I also made a rainbow for the living room window and a very kind lady wrote me a thank you card and she said seeing my rainbow made her happy.

I have been talking to my friends on FaceTime which has been really fun! We have been using some of the silly filters to change our faces and play some of the games too. I miss not being able to play football.

I have had a good time at home but I want to go back to school so I can see my friends in real life.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis, please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk