My Lockdown Diary: By Midmar School pupil Logan Howitt

On the 20th of March my family and I all went into lockdown, at first I thought wow this will be a holiday, a great time to achieve something I couldn’t before but then it turned into a rollercoaster of worry, confusion, laughs and overall odd family experiences.

My mum always tells me that there are pros and cons in every situation, the pros are that this gave me a lots of spare time, I felt like I was retired I had so much spare time, but the cons are I can’t see my friends at all, thank goodness we have facetime and I can also talk to my friends on the fortnite game!

Living in the country, I’m not exactly tight for space, we have been walking and cycling, I’ve been helping my dad flatten out the garden removing all the sticks and stones, we also built a vegetable garden, got tadpoles, camped in the garden and toasted marshmallows on our camp fire.

I have my sister Faith to both annoy me and keep me company.

Home schooling has been tough, my mum is our teacher, she needs a calculator and google to help with most of our questions, maybe when this is all over she should go back to school!!

I sometimes feel like giving up, but you have to keep going in times like these, our school uses an app called seesaw and we get daily updates with our work to see how we are doing in our isolation.

I hope you enjoyed my report stay safe, stay healthy and have fun!

