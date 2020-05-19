My Lockdown Diary: By Midmar School pupil Campbell Sewell

On March 20 my family and I went into lockdown. I was just like “this is going to be a lot like an early Easter holiday”, but after two weeks of being at home I was actually wanting to be back at school. So I guess lockdown was not like it seemed.

To be honest I wasn’t really cramped in the house because I live in the country, so I had a lot of space. Also, my garden is pretty big so I could run around.

There are always some things that can annoy me. There’s my brother and sister who always are annoying (no change there). There’s also the internet, because after the holidays it got really bad so none of my family could get on Google without the computer going super slow.

Since I wanted to become an author I attempted to take the opportunity to start a writing a book, but then I gave up. But I have now got a load of new ideas so this time I’m going to be more resilient. Lockdown has really been stressing me out, that’s why I’ve been trying to make a few ideas to release the stress.

One of those ideas is recording an Egyptology programme that I like on the TV. I’ve also been doing the PE with Joe Wicks almost every day because it makes me feel relaxed.

Lockdown has been a really big pain, but I’m sure I will live through it. I really miss my friends, even if we can have Zoom meetings.

