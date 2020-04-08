My Lockdown Diary: By Middleton Park pupil Holly Blackhall

I am Holly and I am nine years old. In my family there is my dad Barry, my mum Julie, and my two sisters, Kay and Beth.

This is the ninth day of lockdown but it feels like the 19th day. I am a bit happy that it is lockdown but a bit sad at the same time.

I am happy because I don’t get distracted when I am doing my work and I am sad because I only see some of my friends over FaceTime, but my other friends I don’t see at all.

I play in the back garden and sometimes I run on my family’s treadmill. I always try to do the work from Google Classroom on time and I manage most of the time.

Class Act Drama’s show called Don’t Stop Believin’ was rescheduled from the 25th to 28th of March 2020 to the 2nd to 5th of September 2020, which I was really sad about.

I contact my drama class on the Zoom app every Tuesday at 7pm and I contact my swimming on Wednesdays at 5pm.

I don’t get to see any of my grandads and grandmas so we phone them but I still miss them.

Each night me and my family take turns deciding if we play a game or watch a movie.

Me and my family do Joe Wicks in the morning and I do dance classes live with Oti on Facebook at 11.30 each day.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis, please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

