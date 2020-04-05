My Lockdown Diary: By Meldrum Primary pupil Amber McClintock

Life has changed a lot over the last few weeks.

One day there was a virus in China, 9,467km away from where I live. Then what feels like a day later, my school doors are closing, I’m being prepared for online learning and I am suddenly on lockdown, not allowed to leave my house unless it’s for a walk as only my parents go for our shopping.

It takes some getting used to and I am still trying to work out how my online classroom works some days! I hate being stuck inside generally but I guess I have a lot to keep me busy between my school work, walks and live-streams. It can get quite lonely, doing work with nobody to speak to. I call my friends at break, after school and at 7pm. I look forward to these calls everyday. Somehow I am actually coping with this chaos so far, even though I know it will become boring if this lasts for 6 months.

But I know if our global community all work together, abides by the advice and rules, we WILL stop coronavirus and life shall return to ‘normal’. Until then it is so important that we protect the elderly of our local communities and the world by isolating and only leaving the house for shopping, work, or outdoor exercise. We are all counting on each other so its important that everybody plays their part in keeping everyone safe. It’s the little things that will make the biggest difference.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.