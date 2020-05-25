My Lockdown Diary: By Meiklemill Primary pupil Lewis Lonie

I am P7 and on Friday March 20, my classmate piped us out of school. We were told to take all our stuff from school home as we didn’t know if we would be back to school or not.

A few weeks later, our residential trip to Dalguise had been cancelled. Everybody was looking forward to it, but we kind of knew it would be cancelled.

It is very unlikely that we will be back at primary school again. This makes me sad. We are lucky because we got our 2020 leavers hoodies a few weeks before we had to finish up. This will be a memory I will keep forever.

In lockdown I have spent most of my time playing my Nintendo Switch, riding my bike, going walks with my dogs Harry and Teddy, and going on video calls with my class. I also go on video calls with some of my family. It is good to catch up and see them.

My dad is off work at the moment but my mum still has to work as she works in a pharmacy in Aberdeen.

I really miss my friends and hope to see them soon. I also miss swimming club, the gym and basketball. When this is all over, I would like to sail with my grandpa at Peterhead and get a McDonald’s. I hope that everyone is staying safe and that we can do more things soon.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

