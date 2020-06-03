My Lockdown Diary: By Meiklemill Primary pupil Kai Cox

I’m spending lockdown with my mum, my dad, my dog Buzz and my cats Thunder and Calvin.

My dad’s still working so sometimes it’s just me and my mum.

I don’t mind lockdown except when it’s raining, it’s better when the sun is out. I’m happy I get to spend way more time with my family.

I miss my friends – it’s hard not seeing them and other family like my cousin Tyler. And not being able to hug my grandparents.

Home schooling is okay, but sometimes it’s stressful – I definitely miss my teachers! I’ve enjoyed online cartoon drawing classes, crafts, picnics in the garden, learning new tricks on my trampoline, movie and games nights and baking, too!

I’ve learned life skills like putting on washing, building a fire and building a tree fort. I sewed a hand puppet with button eyes. It’s good to be home but playtime isn’t the same, Mum’s not that good at tag!

To stay connected with my class we have video calls – it’s fun as we play quizzes. I also send letters to my grandparents each week.

Our house is looking different, I’ve painted the wall outside.

I took part in the 2.6 challenge and I raised £400 for the neonatal unit.

Social distancing was something I didn’t know before and we are getting used to it.

We have to stay safe and look out for each other.

