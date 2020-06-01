My Lockdown Diary: By Meiklemill Primary pupil Abby Porter

Hello my name is Abby and I am a 10-year-old girl. I would like to tell you about my experience in Covid-19 lockdown.

My lockdown is slightly different because both of my parents are key workers. My mum is a phlebotomist in the hospital and my dad is a bin man in Ellon. I feel a bit nervous about my mum working at the hospital because she has to work in the Covid wards. I wonder if she will catch it when she is there. I have to go to school for key workers’ kids Monday to Thursday so that my mum and dad can still go to work. The hub is very nice and I like it. It is mostly PSAs from all different schools that look after us. Sometimes they have activities for us to do but it is very hard as well because we have to stay two metres away from each other except anyone that is in your own family. I get my school work from my teacher through something called Glow. My favourite subject is maths and in class right now we are reading a book called Kaspar Prince of Cats. It is very interesting. On Fridays I don’t go to the hub because my dad is off work on a Friday.

Things that I have missed in lockdown are my friends and teachers because although we meet online and I can message my friends it is not the same. I also miss seeing my family and can’t wait to be able to see them again.

