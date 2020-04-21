My Lockdown Diary: By Libby Reid from Crombie Primary

My name is Libby and I am nine years old and I live in Westhill with my mummy, daddy and my two little sisters Chloe and Sofie. Chloe is seven and Sofie is one.

Since we started the lockdown we have been doing some learning at home with our mum. We start our day with times tables and then we do a little bit of spelling and maths. We also have some maths and spelling games on the computer.

Our teachers are also kindly sending some work for us to do and in the afternoon we can have some playtime. I am lucky to have a great sister to play with.

Every day we have a FaceTime call with our grandma and sometimes our cousin Ella. We have been learning lots of new skills like how to sew a button on to some fabric, how to bake rock cakes and how to hammer a nail. We have also sent some activity packs to our relatives that are over 70.

My mummy has been teaching me lots of new times tables so I know them really well. My daddy has been working in his office upstairs so we cannot see him in the day. I am missing my friends and family but I have been able to FaceTime them so I can say hello. I am also missing swimming but I love playing with Chloe and Sofie. I have also had fun playing family board games and getting cuddles.

