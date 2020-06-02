My Lockdown Diary: By Lairhillock Primary pupil Kishan Selvacumarasamy

I have done a lot of stuff during lockdown. Lots of school work and some extra work online too. I miss going to school and seeing all my friends and teachers.

My family and I have made a wish jar, we write what we want to do and put it inside. After lockdown we are going to do as many as we can.

I have made a few forts in my room and also downstairs but then I took them all down because we ordered a tent. My sister and I set up the tent in my room. My mum bought some solar-powered LED lights and I have put them up around my tent so at night they will light up and from the inside of my tent it looks like stars.

My sister and I have been doing exercises.

Our dad and grandmother often go on long walks around our garden. We live in the countryside. We love cycling too. There have been many birthdays and we organised Zoom calls and we made a cake and whoever’s birthday it is they will blow out the candle they have and pretend to blow out the rest.

My sister and I have been doing a lot of arts and crafts such as making mini rafts that can float in our sink and even making a bird’s nest.

I really miss the times when lockdown wasn’t a thing. I just hope this is all over soon. I also managed to master the techniques to solve a Rubik’s Cube and play mah jong, an ancient Chinese game.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

