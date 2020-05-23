My Lockdown Diary: By Kittybrewster Primary School pupil Lily-May Petrie

My name is Lily-May and I am nine years old. I go to Kittybrewster Primary School.

During lockdown I have been doing lots of fun things. At the moment I am waiting for some caterpillars to turn into butterflies! Me and my mum have been doing lots of baking and cooking.

Me and my brothers are eating a lot. My mum works for the NHS so she has been working hard but trying to do stuff with me when she is home. I go for walks with my dad and our dog Murphy, he gets really excited going out and so do I!

Me and my friends still keep in touch with each other on FaceTime and texts. I really miss them and can’t wait to see them all face to face. I’ve been drawing chalk pictures on my garden wall, I have done a lot of rainbows for the NHS.

My family have been having quiz nights online, they’re lots of fun but it’s not the same as seeing my family for real. I really want to go to my grandad’s garden, it’s really pretty! I can’t wait for everything to go back to normal but I don’t think it will happen for a while yet. But we have to do our best and get on with it. Oh and wash our hands!

