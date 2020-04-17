My Lockdown Diary: By Kingswells Primary School pupil Matthew Mitchell

Hi, my name is Matthew Mitchell. I am 8 years old and go to Kingswells Primary School. This is my lockdown diary.

It was really exciting when me and my friends got told SCHOOL WAS CLOSING but now we are really missing school because we cannot see each other. It is not that bad since my teacher told us about Google hangouts and we have been video calling and messaging each other. School work is quite fun too as we get to type rather than write – writing really hurts my hand – and we get to play fun maths games like Manga High and for English Study Ladder.

When I wake up I do my teacher’s karate workout on YouTube to keep fit and active. I normally get my school work finished by 1PM and then get to play football and basketball for a few hours and then I’m allowed to play Fifa 19 on my Xbox.

I have been going on walks with my mum and Benji, my dog, or with my older sister. I have been watching lots of movies and series on Netflix. I have been playing lots of board games.

I can’t wait until I get to go back to school so I can see all of my friends but that will only happen if people stay at home, don’t have parties and stay two metres apart when outside. Please listen to the advice to stay safe as I miss my friends.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day