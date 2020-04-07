My Lockdown Diary: By Kingsford School pupil Ava Adam

Hi, my name is Ava Adam, I am 10 years old and this is my lockdown diary.

Ever since we got told that the schools were closing I was really happy that we were getting a long break. However, now that time has passed, it has really started to sink in. I really miss my friends and football training, but this is for the best if it stops the coronavirus.

One of the worst things is that we no longer have the choice to leave the house to go to wherever we want. Luckily for me and my family, we did not plan or book any holidays for Easter/summer, but I know loads of people who have. It is still quite nice to just relax at times, but then again, it is only week two and we have a long way to go…

Thankfully, neither me or my parents and younger brother have “cabin fever” as we go out for a walk most days, and go out in the back garden to play football.

My grandparents came and dropped off some food for us, but we stayed at the door and they stood on the pavement to chat, keeping our two metres’ distance. Me and my dad went to Tesco and there was barely anything there.

Some people are being really greedy and buying everything they can, even if they don’t really need it.

I know from watching the news that everybody staying inside is starting to help, let’s hope it continues.

