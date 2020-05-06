My Lockdown Diary: By Kingsford Primary pupil Faith Allan

My name is Faith Allan and I’m 11.

I live in Mastrick with my mum, stepdad, sister Lauren, two dogs and a cat. I go to Kingsford School.

When our school was closed due to lockdown, I found it upsetting as I am in P7 so it was my last year of primary school. My mum told me on the Friday before we went off to take a T-shirt to school and get all my friends to sign it.

My class friends and I missed our school residential trip to Cromdale which was upsetting as I was looking forward to it. We also didn’t manage to get a prom just now.

I hope we will all get together in the summer before we start Academy. We missed our visit to Academy too so it’s scary as we will all go without having a visit day but I’ll be with all my friends so I’ll be fine.

I didn’t really get to say bye to my teachers or get them a gift.

At home it’s very different from a school day. In the morning I tend to do all my work and also do some extra work in workbooks. After lunch we will usually go for a long walk with the dogs and let Lola chase her ball.

I’ll normally do some exercise on my trampoline and then FaceTime some of my friends.

We have done some baking and planted a lot of flowers in the garden.

I can’t see my grandma just now as she is high risk and I want to her to keep safe.

