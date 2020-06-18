My Lockdown Diary: By Kellands School pupil Alex Ogg

My name is Alex and I am six years’ old. I go to Kellands School in Inverurie.

I have been keeping busy during lockdown. I helped my dad to build a fence and he showed me how to plant pea pods and flowers. I also help him to cut the grass.

I have been playing with my brother Finlay. He is three years’ old and he had his birthday in lockdown. My mum says we are playing better than we used to. Lockdown had made us become best friends, although we still fight sometimes!

We have been going on family bike rides and sometimes we stop at the river to feed the ducks. I also helped teach Finlay how to ride his bike. But when we go on big bike rides he goes on a seat on the back of dad’s bike.

One night we camped in a tent in our garden! It was so fun and I would like to do it again sometime. The next morning we found out that my cousin had been born! He is a month old now and I have only seen him twice. We had to stay two metres away from each other outside.

I have been doing a lot of baking with my mum and brother and we have played outside a lot. On hot days we take out the paddling pool.

I am missing my football lessons but I am happy that I can play football in my garden. I don’t miss school! My mum has been making sure I do my schoolwork at home even though I usually don’t want to do it!

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day