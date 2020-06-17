My Lockdown Diary: By Kellands Primary pupil Gregor (and Cameron) Lorimer

Since we stopped school in March, me and my brother have been playing in the garden, watching movies, playing online games with our friends and cousins and doing FaceTime videos with family.

In April we did a kindness challenge for our schoolwork, we gave some nice treats to people who we thought deserved them.

In May we done 5k (at least) every day to raise money for Home-Start Garioch. We completed 180k and raised £110 of £180 total. Thankfully only two days were really horrible to walk in.

My brother has been doing BB@Home activities and Zoom classes for his kickboxing but unfortunately all my clubs are cancelled just now.

My mum has signed us up for 30 Days Wild in June (Wildlife Trust). We have done a scavenger hunt and made toy rafts so far. I’m looking forward to making catapults!

Things we like about lockdown are that we can play when we want to, our mum helps us with our work, I can play with my brother more, we don’t have to wear a uniform, we don’t have as much schoolwork, and we get more computer time!

Things we don’t like and miss are that we have to stay two metres apart, we can’t play at the park, we miss our friends, we’re not allowed to travel to visit family, no clubs and can’t go to the shops to buy toys.

