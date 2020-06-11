My Lockdown Diary: By Hillside School pupil Rachel Cowan

I was sad about the schools closing but at the time it seemed good to not have to go to school.

Here we are nearly 11 weeks later, and I now know that I will not be back at primary school. I never got to say goodbye, no leavers assembly. No chance to enjoy the last few weeks of being the oldest in school or celebrate at prom with my classmates.

I have been really missing being able to visit my grandparents, aunts and uncles. We have been doing lots together on Zoom and FaceTime, quizzes, drawing and playing games and last week my brother Archie and I hosted a dance and magic show for all our family in Glasgow.

I have taken up some new hobbies, planting herbs, flowers and vegetables. I have also started to grow my own bonsai tree. When I am bored, I go and water my plants.

I have been baking lots and lots, I even made a beautiful, flower-iced cake for my mum’s birthday. However, we are now starting to run out of flour and mum can’t get any!

I will be sad when I am not able to bake anymore, it really helps to pass the time and I even leave some on my friends’ and neighbours’ doorsteps to help cheer them up.

While I do sometimes feel mad, I mostly am quite content and happy, I know that this is an odd time and I am happy to accept that this is how it needs to be for just now.

