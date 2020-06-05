My Lockdown Diary: By Hillside School pupil Connor Cunningham

I have been playing outside with my brothers, I have been playing my Xbox with my friends – maybe lockdown is not so bad after all, is what I thought at first.

Now we are ten weeks in and I wish I could see my friends and family. I hope everything goes back to normal soon, I hope everyone is okay, I hope everyone has something to do.

It is hard right now with all the home schooling. I know everyone is trying their best but I get frustrated sometimes. I don’t want my mum to teach me, I want to be at school with a proper teacher, with my friends.

I can’t wait until lockdown ends, but will it ever be the same? Will school, trips and restaurants be the same?

I am feeling sad, annoyed, worried and anxious.

I do my football on Zoom, but it is not that easy and it’s not the same as kicking a ball about with my friends.

There is also an app called House Party. You can facetime your friends and family and play games together, such as Flappy Bird, Guess the Drawing, Poker and lots of other games, it is very good.

The first thing I am going to do is go to McDonalds and get a Big Mac, but there will be a £25 budget so we will have to go through the drive-thru separately because £25 won’t feed my family!

What if Covid 19 returns? I can’t go through this again. WE CAN’T GO THROUGH THIS AGAIN!

