My Lockdown Diary: By Hillside Primary pupil Luke Humphreys

In the current times, everything has become confusing and awkward, where you can’t even talk to friends and family without staying two metres away from them.

Due to the situation, everybody is being instructed to stay indoors. This reduces illness, but staying inside also means people are losing their jobs and everyone is slowly getting bored with nothing to do.

Sometimes I feel lonely and when everyone is busy, communication can be very limited. I keep in contact with my friends via messenger and some other videogames, like Fortnite, which makes me feel more positive.

Right now, during the long day, I do schoolwork sent by my teacher. I sometimes find it challenging because of the weird climate as I still need the teacher’s help at times. I regularly go outside for a walk and I often go around the golf course. It feels weird as I am not playing on it with my clubs and friends. You can see really far from the top of the course and I enjoy looking at the scenic view of Portlethen. In my spare time I pay videogames with my friends and I watch TV with my mum and dad. My favourite show to watch with them is The Goldbergs.

When we get out of quarantine I am definitely going to meet up and talk with friends and family.

I will also enjoy going to restaurants again to have Italian food. I hope I’ll get outside soon.

