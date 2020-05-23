My Lockdown Diary: By Heathryburn School pupil Sofia Amir

Hi name is Sofia Amir. I am seven.

I hate the coronavirus. At first I thought of it as a big holiday and I was scared to meet other people in case me and my mum caught it.

My worst time was when we passed the park. I asked my mum if I could go play. She said no and that it would all have to be washed first. This made me really sad.

Kids not being allowed to see friends is really sad. I hate corona, go away so we can all be normal. I have also been doing cooking with mum, we love baking cakes and we have put rainbows in our windows.

We love to go down and check on the horses to make sure they’re okay. We didn’t know before the lockdown that we had horses beside us so that was exciting. I help mum tidy the house now.

My mum told me to say that I have also grown up a lot.

