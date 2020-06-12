My Lockdown Diary: By Hazlehead Primary School pupil Lauren Taylor

Lockdown, what can I say? It’s not the best experience but it’s not the worst. I mean you can’t see your friends or family, host social events or even go shopping for anything other than food.

There is stuff online but it’s certainly not the same. Did I forget to mention the schools are closed and so are many offices?

Several things over my lockdown experience have been cancelled; my AYMT performance at the Tivoli, my school prom, my leaver’s show, my sister’s wedding and my last-day-of-school ceremony.

The thing I do to keep busy is reading. I love to read. I also love to sing, dance and act. During school time at home all I do is sit in front of a computer and work all day, so in the evening I try to avoid technology as much as possible.

I have been keeping a diary since the beginning of lockdown and this report contains sections from certain entries. I have tried to keep my diary up-to-date but sometimes I miss a couple of days.

The positives are that I was on BBC News because of our online family discos, I have spent more time with my family, my older brother moved in and I have become more independent in my learning. I have also made films and entered the music festival.

This is how my life is at the moment: ”If you are unable to catch the stars, grab the moon”.

