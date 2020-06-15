My Lockdown Diary: By Hazlehead Primary School pupil Honey Avalos

My name is Honey and I am 12 years old.

During this lockdown I have learned and improved many things, such as improving my Spanish, art skills and being more organised. I also have learned how important my family and friends are to me now.

The first week of lockdown I was struggling a lot, I couldn’t focus properly and missed my friends way too much. I thought I wouldn’t be able to cope with lockdown, but now I FaceTime my friends almost every day so I have been keeping in touch with them this whole time.

Some days feel longer than others, so to pass time I like to play with my pets. I have been teaching my dog, Willow, who is a Chihuahua, many new tricks and she is doing great learning them. I have been taking Willow out on walks with her friends most days.

To do my schoolwork I have been using Google Classroom. Every day my teacher will post my work for me to do that day. Most days we have challenges to do over a certain amount of time. For example last week we had to make a slideshow of how we keep ourselves active. I have to admit I do miss going to school and seeing my friends.

I am in P7 so this year is the year I go to the academy, I am upset that we didn’t get to do some of the things that the P7s in the past got to do, but so far P7 has been awesome.

