My Lockdown Diary: By Hazlehead Primary School pupil Eve McGee

My name is Eve, I am 10 and almost 11.

During lockdown I have been missing my friends a lot but I am extremely lucky that my best friend is my next door neighbour! So we have been talking over the wall and making lots of outdoor dens.

I miss all of my activities. I miss horse riding and gymnastics the most. Every day we go on a walk to see the horses in the field and I practise gymnastics as well.

I try to keep myself as busy as possible. My friend and I have been skateboarding down our street to keep active!

I miss my family a lot. Although I get to see my best friend who lives next door to me, it’s still hard for me to not be able to see my other friends as it will be for everyone else.

I also love playing with my pets in the garden and I like playing on the trampoline. I have had a barbecue which was very yummy!

I hope lockdown will be over soon so I can see all my friends and family and maybe get back to school!

