My Lockdown Diary: By Hazlehead Primary School pupil Ailsa Clubb

My name is Ailsa. I am 12 years old and I am in Primary 7. I have a younger sister called Heather and an older brother called Finlay.

At the start of lockdown I was really upset because I am going to the academy after summer and I am not getting to do what P7 have done in the past like a leavers show.

The teachers have been really helpful and we are starting to get some work from the academy while we make the transition.

My sister and I love going horse riding and we were very upset when we couldn’t ride anymore. So instead we have been going to see the horses in the field because it is close to our house. My brother, my sister and I all enjoy swimming so when we found out we couldn’t swim any more due to the coronavirus we were very disappointed.

Some things we have been doing to stay entertained are baking, walks, cycles and we have also just been spending time with our family.

My family and I have been doing a lot of baking and it has been so much fun. We have made pancakes, carrot cake, lemon drizzle cake, birthday cakes, flapjacks, cookies and lots more. They were all really delicious.

After a few months of lockdown I am starting to enjoy it a bit because my life isn’t as busy but I can’t wait to see my friends again.

