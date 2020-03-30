My Lockdown Diary: By Hazlehead Primary pupil Callie McAndrew

My name is Callie. I am eight years old. I live with my mum, dad and my five-year-old brother Jamie.

We have been in lockdown all week. I am enjoying it a little bit but at the same time I don’t like it because I don’t get to see my friends. I have been Facetiming them a lot.

I also have an app called Google Hangouts where I can message all my friends in my class at school.

We chat about everything we have been doing at home. I would recommend this to people who are missing their friends. My mum thinks I go on it too much but I don’t!

I am not allowed to see my grandparents. I feel sorry for them because they all live on their own.

We have been Facetiming them along with my aunties and uncles every night.

They seem to be OK so far. I hope we cheer them up by speaking to them.

We have been going for a walk every day. I enjoy this because I don’t normally get to do this with my mum and dad as they are usually at work. We have had to cancel our Easter holiday with our friends which I am sad about but we will go next year instead.

I hope the virus goes away soon so that we can all get back to normal and I can see my friends again.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.