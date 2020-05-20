My Lockdown Diary: By Hatton (Cruden) School pupil Daniel Pearson

Hello, my name is Daniel Pearson and I am seven years old. I am in P3 at Hatton (Cruden) School. I live with my mum, dad and my brother Calum. I enjoy playing the snare drum because it is fun.
We have been in lockdown for eight weeks. I have been happy in lockdown but it is a bit strange. I have enjoyed that my Dad has been at home a bit more. I have enjoyed playing with my brother Calum. The thing that has made me sad is that I can’t go on holiday in my caravan or go to my drum lesson.
One thing that is sad is that I can’t see my family. When lockdown is over, I am excited to go in my caravan, to go back to my drum lesson and take my baby cousin for a walk in her pram.
