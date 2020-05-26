My Lockdown Diary: By Hatton Cruden Primary pupil Liam Keating

Hello my name is Liam Keating and I am 7 years old. I live with my Mum, Dad and my brother.

I have not been anywhere since the lockdown started and I have not seen Granny and Granda either. We go for a walk in the morning and then we do PE with Joe before I start my home schooling. I enjoy playing football with my brother at break time.

The worst bit about lockdown is that I don’t get to meet up with family and friends. We fixed the gate to our play area and mowed the grass. I phone Granny and Granda every day to tell them what I have been doing. At the end of school we play games or watch TV or I play my chanter.

On a Tuesday I play my bagpipes because it would be pipe band night, and on Thursday I play my pipes for the NHS.

Every day I play my chanter for Granny and Granda during the call. We go out for a walk or a 6 or 7 mile bike run. Sometimes I go in the long room & play with my Skylander figures or watch Britain’s Got Talent. I have to do my music lessons using Zoom and we also use it for quizzes that the pipe band do.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day